Rohingya refugee camp quiet after Bangladesh delays return

Rohingya refugee woman Johara, 30, a mother of five children, breaks down while talking to the Associated Press in Unchiprang refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, in Bangladesh, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Normal life returned to a Rohingya Muslim refugee camp in Bangladesh on Friday a day after government officials postponed plans to begin repatriating residents to Myanmar when no one volunteered to go. Johara, who goes by one name, said her husband left to find his parents at another camp after the family found out they were on the government's repatriation list. Johara's husband left with their 6-year-old daughter, who was traumatized after witnessing Myanmar soldiers ransack her home village. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin) (AP)