Recanvass shows election results to be accurate

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - The votes were re-tallied, over a week after elections. And after about 20 minutes, the vote count remained the same, Democrat Jim Glenn beat Republican DJ Johnson by just one vote.
“I’m happy the public got a chance to hear the winning votes," Glenn said. "And hopefully we make a smooth transition to the January state legislature.”
Johnson, unable to make the recanvass, had his legal representative there. While no comment was made on what's next, there still is a possibility of a recount.
“Obviously this is going to cost a significant amount of money," County Clerk Oz Osborne said.
There hasn't been a recount in Daviess County in at least 50 years and it could charge Johnson upwards of $15,000. But it takes several steps to get a recount and must be done in front of the house of representatives. And the recount could bring human error to the table.
“Pulling ballots out of these tubs and hand counting that many ballots, yeah human error can certainly play a part," Osborne said.
But for now, Glenn is taking in the victory
“I am totally happy to have this behind me and I’m ready to move forward," Glenn said. "I’m ready to take care of the needs of the people of Owensboro.”
And thanking every single person that voted for him.
“Everybody thinks their vote doesn’t count," Glenn said. "This literally shows them. Every vote counts.”
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.