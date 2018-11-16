Myriad Brewing Company First Look

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - “To my husband Jason and I the word myriad means infinite, endless, possibilities and that’s what we draw from.” said Jamie Elliott.
Jamie and Jason Elliott grew up in Evansville, and now they are giving back to their community downtown- ready to open Myriad Brewing Company.
“we love the culture, we love the neighborhood, we love the camaraderie so when we found this location in McCurrdey we just knew it was perfect.” said Elliott
The transformation over the past few weeks has been dramatic. The Elliot’s say Myriad is about more than what’s on tap.
“I absolutely think this going to be a good asset to downtown we’re a brewery but more importantly were a place for the neighborhood to hangout and just be casual, collaborate, and have a good time.” said Elliott
With opening day tomorrow, the Elliotts already have a vision of what’s to come.
"walking in here I expect to see our regulars sitting up at the bar that I see every day I picture walking in and you know giving everybody a hug and just being a real neighborhood type of vibe, I expect some of the students from the IU med school to be here and get to know them I hope that they feel comfortable coming and bringing their laptops and studying and really just being a place where everybody can come together."
They officially open on Friday, November, 16, 2018 at 4 P.M.
