Group suing Indiana BMV over English-only drivers manuals

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Two groups are suing the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles over their drivers manuals. They claim the English-only manuals violate Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.
Drivers manuals in Indiana are only printed in English but the test is given in multiple languages.
The ACLU and non-profit Neighbor-to-Neighbor said that puts non-native English speakers at a disadvantage.
Andrea Cramer is the Founder of Neighbor to Neighbor. Cramer said, “The more and more folks that I was meeting from the community, and talking about drivers license tests and things, the more I came to realize that folks had to take the test 5,6,7, 8 times before they could pass it.”
Royal Gearhart is an Immigration Lawyer. He said not having a drivers license sets them up to follow an even more difficult road. “Not just their ability to get around is impacted, their ability to prove who they are is impacted because they cant' get a license,” said Gearhart.
The first chapter of the Indiana drivers manual is 27 pages and its just the first of seven chapters.
“If they’re learning it orally through an interpreter, a family member, or friend. Obviously their level of comprehension is going to be less than if they’re able to pick it up and read it and study it on their own time, in their own language,” said Gearhart.
Neighbor-to-Neighbor said the biggest piece of criticism they have received about the lawsuit is people should just learn English. They agree and most people want to learn English, obtaining a license is their key to doing so. Cramer said, “We’d like to see that this access to a drivers license is actually a means to getting to language classes and quicker language proficiency.”
She said ultimately it comes down to safety with drivers of all languages understanding the rules of the roadways in Indiana.
