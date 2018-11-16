Grant would help low income residents repair homes

HUNTINGBURG, IN (WFIE) - A state-funded home rehab grant could help some get free home repairs.
It would be open to people with low to moderate incomes.
City officials are applying for the $350,000 grant, but they need to identify homes and repairs first.
If you could use home repairs in Huntingburg but you can't afford them, the Southern Indiana Development Commission wants to hear from you.
Applicants must own and be living in the house and must present a copy of the property's deed and proof of insurance.
SIDC will accept applications from homeowners from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 20 at Teen Outback.
