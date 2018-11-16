Evansville non-profit helps homeless in frigid weather

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A group from an Evansville non-profit organization got an early start Thursday, checking on area homeless, sleeping in bitter cold weather.
Workers and volunteers with Aurora made stops all over Evansville, handing out coats, gloves, blankets and other supplies. It is part of Aurora’s outreach program. They also help the homeless find housing and resources to get the help they need.
“Mental illness and addiction are the two things that keep most people out of shelter, and shelters are a tough place for anyone. And some people just choose not to go, they can also be full, especially for women and children,” said Homeless Outreach team leader Natasha Goodge.
“We’re very grateful and thankful for all the things the community helps with. It’s needed because it’s hard to pay your bills. When it comes to a gallon of gas or a gallon of milk, which are you going to do,” said Jason Curry.
In 2018, Aurora officials said they have already helped 526 families find housing.
