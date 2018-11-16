Donovan Thomas sentenced to 65 years for Evansville murder

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A man found guilty in connection with a robbery and murder in Evansville has been sentenced.
The prosecutor’s office says Donovan Thomas was sentenced Friday to 65 years for the Dec. 31, 2017 murder of Michael Pardee.
Authorities say Thomas and two other men robbed and killed Pardee of Danville. They say it happened during a drug deal across the street from Washington Square Mall.
Police say Pardee was shot in the face.
Romano Wright, and DaSean Summers were also charged in the case.
