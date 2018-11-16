Crash involving semi hauling flour shuts down section of I-64

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A traffic alert right now on Interstate 64.
It’s just right at the edge of our viewing area, but westbound lanes are shut down because of a semi crash.
State police say I-64 is blocked from the Birdseye exit to the to Tell City exit.
State police says the crash happened hours ago, but the semi was hauling baking flour and crews are still working to clear it.
No one was hurt.
Traffic is being led around on State Road 37 and a couple other roads. Troopers say the detour will not extend your travel time by more than 10-15 minutes.
