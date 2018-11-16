Christmas season kicks off with Evansville Christmas Parade and Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Two Evansville traditions are coming together to kick off the Christmas season.
Just days before Thanksgiving, the Evansville Christmas Day Parade and Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights will bring some Christmas cheer to the Tri-State.
“It’s never to early to get Christmas started," said parade chairman Anna Hargis. “There are Christmas parades every weekend believe it or not, starting now, so Evansville really gets it kicked off.”
The festivities begin at noon on Sunday when Santa’s Workshop will invade the SWIRCA building on Virginia Street in Evansville beginning at noon. Children will be able to take photos with Kris Kringle himself, decorate cookies, and write letters to Santa which will be delivered to Santa Clause, Indiana. Santa’s workshop will close at 2 p.m. to prepare for the parade.
The parade kicks off at 2:30 and will run from up North Main Street from Division Street all the way to Garvin Park.
From there, patrons will be able to enter the park and get a sneak peak at another Evansville Christmas tradition, the 25th Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights.
“We’re now starting to see people who came as kids bringing their kids, Grandparents who brought their kids now bringing their grand children," said Pam Kirk, the marketing director for Easterseals Rehabilitation Center. Kirk has been involved with the Fantasy of Lights since it’s inception 25 years ago. "It just goes on and on because the community is so supportive of this event.”'
Kirk says this year’s show will feature over 60 light displays throughout the park.
According to Kirk visitors can choose a few different ways to experience the show. She says you can stay in your car and ride through the park, go on a carriage ride, or come out and run through the park during a 5K and family fun walk on November 28th. Proceeds from the show go to Easterseals Rehabilitation Center.
“They know when they come and their having a great time during this special season with their family and friends, but they’re also giving a gift to local people with disabilities," Kirk said. "They’re giving that gift of independence through the therapy services that otherwise those people wouldn’t be able to afford.”
The spirit of Christmas shining through...even if it is a little bit early.
