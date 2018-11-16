California GOP ponders way forward after stunning losses

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, U.S. Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, R-Costa Mesa, addresses members of the media and supporters waiting for elections results at the Skosh Monahan's Irish Pub in Costa Mesa, Calif. A string of losses has set off a fresh round of Republican soul-searching in California, where the party has been drifting toward irrelevance for years. Along with Republican U.S. Rep. Mimi Walters' loss on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Orange County, 15-term Rep. Rohrabacher was ousted from his nearby district. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File) (AP)