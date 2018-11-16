Brighter & Warmer

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Tranquil and warmer November weather in the wake of the snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Clear skies this morning with a few slick spots as temps sink into the 20’s. Abundant sunshine and warmer this afternoon with temps jumping into the mid-40’s. Tonight, skies becoming partly cloudy with low temps in the upper 20’s.
Partly sunny on Saturday with high temps sneaking to 50-degrees but clouds increasing during the afternoon. Sunday, skies becoming cloudy with a decent chance of rain late in the day. Slightly cooler with high temps in the upper 40’s. A few snow showers possible Sunday night with no accumulation expected.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.