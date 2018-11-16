Boonville and Alcoa reach agreement on Liberty mine

Boonville and Alcoa reach agreement on Liberty mine
By Jill Lyman | November 16, 2018 at 12:10 PM CST - Updated November 16 at 12:24 PM

WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) - The City of Boonville and Alcoa have come to an agreement concerning Liberty Mine.

A special City Council meeting is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Friday at Boonville City Hall.

14 News will have a crew there.

More than three years ago, plans were announced to expand the mine.

There has been a lot of back and forth between the city and Alcoa.

In July, a special judge ruled that no blasting is allowed within 1,000 feet of landowners, businesses, and infrastructure.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.