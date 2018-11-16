Boonville and Alcoa reach agreement on Liberty mine

WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) - The City of Boonville and Alcoa have come to an agreement concerning Liberty Mine.
A special City Council meeting is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Friday at Boonville City Hall.
More than three years ago, plans were announced to expand the mine.
There has been a lot of back and forth between the city and Alcoa.
In July, a special judge ruled that no blasting is allowed within 1,000 feet of landowners, businesses, and infrastructure.
