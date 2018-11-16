APNewsBreak: Obama's memoir sells more than 725,000 copies

Crown Publishing told The Associated Press on Friday that the figures include sales and pre-orders for the former first lady's memoir include hardcover, audio and e-books editions for the United States and Canada. "Becoming" was released on Tuesday, the same day Mrs. Obama launched a national book tour . Crown also announced that it had raised the book's print run from 1.8 million copies to 2.6 million. Reviews of the book, which traces Obama's journey from Chicago's South Side to the White House, have been positive, with The Washington Post praising its "impressive balance in telling the truth of her challenges while repeatedly acknowledging her lucky life."