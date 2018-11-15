EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Winter Weather Advisory until 6:00 p.m. Occasional snow, sleet, and freezing drizzle with little to no additional accumulation. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute with temperatures near or below freezing. Expect slick roads and reduced visibility due to low clouds and mixed precipitation. High temps are scheduled to reach the mid-30’s during the afternoon.
This weekend looks mainly dry and less chilly. Partly to mostly sunny Saturday with high temps sneaking into the lower 50’s. Slightly cooler Sunday with increasing clouds and a chance of rain Sunday evening. Brief snow possible late Sunday night with no accumulation expected.
