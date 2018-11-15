USI students worried about possible mold in student housing

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Some students tell us they’re feeling sick after finding suspected mold in their University Run apartments.
Dorsa Khatibi is a freshman at the University of Southern Indiana. Khatibi shows us the vent next to her bed.“As the air is blowing out the mold is blowing out hitting me making the entire apartment smell.”
She said one of the first things that made her realize something wasn’t right in her apartment was when she didn’t feel well. “I was losing weight, I was never hungry, I was always just feeling tired” said Khatibi.
Khatibi said she noticed black spots in the vent next to her bed where she sleeps at night. “I wouldn’t sleep on this side, I’d sleep on this side every night.”
Amy Price is the USI Director of Housing and residence life. She said, “Most often it’s mildew that is not mold but we still clean it the same.”
The university said some units are more likely to have these issues depending on how the air flows in their apartments. Price added, “There’s some and the buildings in McDonald East and so the air moves differently.”
Khatibi said her apartment was furnished with a dehumidifier when she moved in but they haven’t been able to get it to work.
She hopes more will be done in the future to prevent the problem from ever happening. “I feel like a lot more should have been done. He should have at least checked for more mold.”
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.