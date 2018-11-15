Road conditions improving in Kentucky counties

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The snow isn’t causing too many problems on the roads.
Crews spent multiple hours on Wednesday working to get the roads in good shape.
Union County crews say it appears the bark was worse than the bite. Their roads are now passable.
The same goes for Henderson. Their trucks were out into the early afternoon because they wanted to get salt and sand on those critical areas, like shaded spots, sharp curves, and intersections.
Knowing road conditions is a priority when winter weather moves, but it’s important to keep 911 lines open for emergencies.
