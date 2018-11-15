Mayor Winnecke declares Sat. after Thanksgiving Small Business Saturday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Mayor Lloyd Winnecke declared the Saturday after Thanksgiving will be Small Business Saturday.
This year's motto is 'Shop small, eat small.' The goal is to persuade people to not only save some of their Black Friday money on small business stores but also the restaurants.
Small Business Saturday started in 2010 and since its creation customers say they are more likely to shop; and dine locally during the rest of the year after their experience.
The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District will be downtown giving away goodies.
There are 500,000 small businesses in Indiana.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.