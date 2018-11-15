Henderson Co. road department gears up Wednesday for winter weather

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - The Henderson County road department spent several hours Wednesday preparing for winter weather.
This is the first time they have used this equipment since last winter, so plenty of prep work was to be done. From fueling up the trucks, to putting plows in place, and also loading down the backs with a salt-sand mix, the road department wants to make sure they are ready to roll out when needed.
The county is responsible for about 450-miles.
Leaders say they hoped to start pre-treating some hills and curves along routes Wednesday afternoon and say tackling a storm like this is a team effort.
“Usually we work together. If one person gets his roads done, he will go to another area and help another driver get his roads. We try to run two people per truck,” Earl Jewell, a road department member, explained.
A normal day for the team starts at 7 AM, but if roads need to be cleared, that may mean starting early or leaving later.
Hopkins, Webster and Muhlenberg County schools each dismissed early Wednesday.
