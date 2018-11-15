ECHO Dental Clinic Coming in January

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A new dental clinic will be opening in January in downtown Evansville at ECHO Community Health’s main campus on Mulberry Street.
ECHO’s CEO Sandee Strader McMillen told us that after years of planning, ECHO Community Health will soon offer full service on-site dental care for lower income or uninsured patients.
“I’ve been working at ECHO since 2007 and dental healthcare for the uninsured and under-insured has always been a huge need so to finally be able to step up in a big way and try to help address that- we’re beyond excited,” she said.
Patients who otherwise wouldn’t get basic dental care will be able to receive treatment at varying costs based on household size and income.
“It’s a huge need and it’s been a huge need for 12 years so in our first year of January 2019 we expect to see 3,000 patients,” Strader McMillen said.
CAJE has been advocating for affordable dental healthcare for years as well.
CAJE representative, Joe Easley, said dental healthcare was a main issue discussed since the organization’s founding in 2001.
“It’s very exciting to know that something that some of us have started on 15 years ago is coming to fruition. And this is exactly the kind of thing that we knew back then that is really needed and we couldn’t do it all back then. But then 15 years later with the medical center, the clinic has come here,” Easley said.
And ECHO eventually plans to open up services to other patients as well.
“Once we get our bearings and our feet under us then we do intend to open it up to insured patients... but the true intent from our organization’s perspective is that it’s missional and to serve those who are most in need which is the uninsured and homeless population,” Strader McMillen said.
A population who’s dental needs will finally be filled.
