California couple ‘adopts’ 93-year-old World War II vet who escaped wildfire

(CNN) - A couple in California opened their home to an elderly veteran who may have lost his home in a wildfire.
Lee Brundige escaped his home in Paradise, Ca when the camp fire closed in.
He met Tracy Grant while she was handing out food to fire evacuees in nearby Oroville.
Brundige slept in his car that night and Grant protested the idea.
“I didn’t like leaving him there, but he’s very independent. So, I made sure he had blankets and a pillow,” Grant says. “I stayed with him until about midnight.”
Grant and her boyfriend hit it off with the World War II vet, and a couple of days later, they took him in.
Grant says Brundige doesn't know if his home in Paradise is still standing.
But, she says the vet is welcome to stay in her house for as long as he like.
“We are more than positive his home is gone,” Grant says. “Even if it isn’t, the town will not be livable for a while.”
In the meantime, Grant told local media that she is learning more about their new housemate.
