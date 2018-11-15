Buckle up: More than 54 million Americans to travel this Thanksgiving

(RNN) –Thanksgiving 2018 will be the busiest for travel in more than a decade.
AAA projects 54.3 million Americans will journey 50 miles or more away from home. That’s a 4.8 percent increase over last year and the highest since 2005.
“Consumers have a lot to be thankful for this holiday season: higher wages, more disposable income and rising levels of household wealth,” AAA Travel Senior Vice President Bill Sutherland said. “This is translating into more travelers kicking off the holiday season with a Thanksgiving getaway, building on a positive year for the travel industry.”
The Transportation Security Administration said last week that this Thanksgiving will be the busiest ever for air travel.
Automobiles – 48.5 million will hit the road this Thanksgiving, up nearly 5 percent from last year
Planes – 4.27 million travelers, a 5.4 percent increase
Trains, Buses and Cruise Ships – 1.48 million passengers, up 1.4 percent
