Appeals court affirms conviction in Gibson Co. child seduction case

GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) - A former Gibson County sheriff’s deputy convicted in a child seduction case will remain behind bars.
Daniel Greer was accused of asking two teenage boys to participate in sexual activity while he was a school resource officer at Gibson Southern High School, which is where he met the boys.
He was found guilty by a jury in January and sentenced to three years in prison.
Greer appealed the conviction arguing the charges were “wrong” and that the jury instructions were “fundamentally erroneous.” However, the Court of Appeals of Indiana disagreed with Greer and affirmed the conviction.
Greer’s trial only involved one of the victims.
