120 affordable housing units approved in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - More affordable housing is coming to Evansville.
The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority approved $3 million in tax awards for two housing development projects.
City leaders say it feels like a huge victory to win these awards after years of applying. It is 120 new affordable housing units located in the Promise Zone and totaling about $23 million in investments for the neighborhoods.
The tax awards are highly competitive. Two of the 14 state-wide were awarded to Evansville.
It is pushing forward two major affordable housing developments.
“That means that this community is on the radar. Not only is it on the radar, we have good collaborations here. We have good partnerships here. I think they always speak about the collaborations and partnerships here in Evansville, and it’s bringing a lot of projects a lot of notoriety here so it will help us with our challenges,” says Evansville Housing Authority Executive Director Rick Moore.
The projects are all going to be built on formerly blighted properties that have been land banked over the last three years.
“Clearing the land is the first step in new home construction. The land, the targeted and strategic land banking effort that we’ve made the last 3-4 years have really paid off,” says Department of Metropolitan Development Executive Director Kelley Coures.
Coures says this is exactly what land banking is supposed to do.
“It’s supposed to take properties that have no chance of being renovated or rehabbed in any economic sense, removing them, clearing that lot for new infill housing, which is exactly what the comprehensive plan that the Area Plan Commission did a couple years ago the City Council adopted. We want new, infill housing, and this is the perfect answer,” says Coures.
HOPE of Evansville is awarded $1.7 million for Homes of Evansville II. Plans include a 30 unit multifamily building, 12 for those with disabilities that ECHO Housing Corporation will manage. The other element of the project includes 30 single family homes.
“All of those will be affordable, so they’ll be for families that are low to moderate income, and their rents will be fixed so they can assure that they can afford it,” says HOPE of Evansville Executive Director Joshua Case.
Evansville Housing Authority is awarded $1.5 million for Evansville Townhomes. The project will rehab 30 existing affordable units and build 30 new multifamily units.
Moore says the 15 year tax credit will pay off for years to come.
“It’s not only a one time event here. It’s sustained, and that’s what counts. To have it here today, and to have it here 15 years from now,” says Moore.
Crews are expected to break ground on the developments sometime next year. Leaders tell me they are not finished yet.
This is just the tip of what is to come in their work to keep closing the gap in Evansville’s affordable housing shortage.
