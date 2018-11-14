Youth First honors supporters, donors at luncheon

WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) - Youth First held a luncheon on Wednesday to celebrate the organization’s growth in Warrick County and to honor its supporters and donors.
Social workers from Youth First, as well as students within Warrick County, who have benefited from their programs and services, were among those in attendance.
Youth First’s mission is to strengthen youth and families through evidence-based programs, that prevent substance abuse, promote healthy behaviors, and maximize student success.
