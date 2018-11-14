EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 3pm this afternoon until 6pm Thursday. Skies becoming cloudy with snow developing late this afternoon. Tonight, snow and sleet as lows temps drop into the lower 30’s. Total snow accumulation 2-4 inches falling tonight through early Thursday. Snow will change to rain during the afternoon as temps climb into the mid to upper 30’s. We have an alert day in place on Thursday due to hazardous travel through the day.