WATCH LIVE: Funeral Services for Sgt. Drew Watters

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Friends and family are saying goodbye to Sgt. Drew Watters.
Services are taking place at Christian Fellowship Church on Millersburg Road.
Visitation takes place from noon until the service at 2:00 p.m.
Officials say he was killed in a training accident at Joint Base Lewis McChord in Tacoma, Washington.
According to his obituary, the 23-year-old from Evansville was recently promoted to Segeant in the United States Army.
The young father leaves behind his two-month-old son, Jack, and his wife, Carley.
Governor Eric Holcomb has ordered that all flags in Vanderburgh County to be flown at half-staff Wednesday to honor Watters and his service.
