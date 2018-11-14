WATCH LIVE: Funeral Services for Sgt. Drew Watters

By Jill Lyman | November 14, 2018 at 11:50 AM CST - Updated November 14 at 12:03 PM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Friends and family are saying goodbye to Sgt. Drew Watters.

Services are taking place at Christian Fellowship Church on Millersburg Road.

Visitation takes place from noon until the service at 2:00 p.m.

You can watch live, here:

Officials say he was killed in a training accident at Joint Base Lewis McChord in Tacoma, Washington.

According to his obituary, the 23-year-old from Evansville was recently promoted to Segeant in the United States Army.

The young father leaves behind his two-month-old son, Jack, and his wife, Carley.

Governor Eric Holcomb has ordered that all flags in Vanderburgh County to be flown at half-staff Wednesday to honor Watters and his service.

