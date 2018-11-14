USI WBB opens home slate Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball begins their 2018-19 home schedule Wednesday at 6 p.m. when it hosts Lincoln Memorial University at the Physical Activities Center.
Wednesday’s contest is the first of seven straight home games for the Screaming Eagles, who are coming off a 67-58 come-from-behind win at Saginaw Valley State University Sunday. In addition to Lincoln Memorial, the Eagles host Midwest Region foe Ferris State University Friday at 6 p.m. and Indiana University Kokomo next Tuesday at 6 p.m. before hosting the USI Thanksgiving Classic November 24-25.
USI (1-1) had four players score in double-figures last weekend, including senior guard Alex Davidson (Salem, Indiana) and senior center Kacy Eschweiler (St. Charles, Missouri). Davidson averaged 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game, while Eschweiler chipped in 16.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest.
Junior guard Ashley Johnson (Louisville, Kentucky) and sophomore guard Emma DeHart (Indianapolis, Indiana) each contributed 12.0 points per game, while senior forward/center Mikayla Rowan (Brazil, Indiana) had a team-best 8.0 rebounds per game.
All of USI’s games during its seven-game homestand will be live on 95.7 The Spin as well as the GLVC Sports Network.
USI Women’s Basketball Notes
• Free throws. The Eagles bounced back from a dismal night at the charity stripe in their loss to Northwood with a strong free throw effort in their win over Saginaw Valley State. USI was just 2-of-9 from the free throw line against the Timberwolves before making 12-of-15 from the charity stripe against the Cardinals.
• First career starts. Junior guard Ashley Johnson and sophomore guard Emma DeHart each found themselves in the starting lineup for the first time in their collegiate careers, while senior forward/center Mikayla Rowan earned a spot in the starting five for the first time since starting 10 games as a freshman in 2015-16.
• Career Highs. Johnson recorded double figures in the scoring column for the first time in her career when she poured in a career-high 16 points in USI’s loss to Northwood. Johnson, who also had career-highs in assists (5) and steals (3) in USI’s win over Saginaw Valley, was one of six Eagles to record or match collegiate career highs last weekend. Davidson posted a career-high 24 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and three blocks in USI’s win over Saginaw Valley. • Stein one shy of 500. USI’s next win will be the 500th win USI Head Coach Rick Stein has be a part of on the bench of the Screaming Eagles. Stein was an assistant coach for USI Hall of Famer Chancellor Dugan for 159 wins from 1991-99 and has amassed a program-record 340 wins during his 19-plus years at the top of the USI Women’s Basketball program.
• Eagles in the polls. USI Women’s Basketball was ranked No. 19 in the Division II Bulletin preseason poll and was receiving votes in the preseason WBCA Division II Top 25 Coaches' Poll.
• Home-streak-Home! USI was won 21 straight home games dating back to the 2016-17 campaign, including a perfect 15-0 record at the Physical Activities Center a year ago. It was the third perfect home record in program history after USI was 15-0 at the PAC in 1996-97 and 14-0 in 2000-01.
• Up next. USI begins a season-long seven-game homestand when it host Lincoln Memorial Wednesday and Midwest Region foe Ferris State Friday. Due to the reciprocal rule, Lincoln Memorial also will count as a regional opponent for the Eagles.
• About Lincoln Memorial. The Railsplitters are 1-1 to begin the season after falling at Flagler, 78-70, and defeating Georgia Southwestern State, 94-76. LMU has five players averaging in double figures, with senior guards Rachel Griffith and Emily Griffith–twin sisters–ranking first and third, respectively, with 17.0 and 12.0 points per contest. Junior guard Sydney Duggins is second on the team with 14.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, while Emily Griffith leads LMU with 5.5 assists per game. LMU was 18-11 overall and 12-8 in the South Atlantic a year ago.
• About Ferris State. The Bulldogs are 2-0 after posting an 80-55 win over Davis & Elkins and a 79-58 win over Ursuline to begin the 2018-19 season. Sophomore guard Adrienne Anderson is averaging 14.5 points per game to lead Ferris, while senior guard Alexis Bush is chipping in 11.5 points per contest. Junior center Brayene Benner is contributing 8.5 points and a team-best 9.5 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs, who were 15-15 overall and 8-12 in the GLIAC in 2017-18.
• Record book watch. One player is currently in USI’s record books: –Kacy Eschweiler is tied for 14th in blocks (56) and is 45th in scoring (532).
Courtesy: USI Athletics
