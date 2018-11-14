USI WBB opens home slate Wednesday

• Career Highs. Johnson recorded double figures in the scoring column for the first time in her career when she poured in a career-high 16 points in USI’s loss to Northwood. Johnson, who also had career-highs in assists (5) and steals (3) in USI’s win over Saginaw Valley, was one of six Eagles to record or match collegiate career highs last weekend. Davidson posted a career-high 24 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and three blocks in USI’s win over Saginaw Valley. • Stein one shy of 500. USI’s next win will be the 500th win USI Head Coach Rick Stein has be a part of on the bench of the Screaming Eagles. Stein was an assistant coach for USI Hall of Famer Chancellor Dugan for 159 wins from 1991-99 and has amassed a program-record 340 wins during his 19-plus years at the top of the USI Women’s Basketball program.