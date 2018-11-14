USI MBB opens 2018-19 home schedule Saturday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball opens the 2018-19 home schedule Saturday when it hosts Martin Methodist College at the Physical Activities Center. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m.
The USI-Martin Methodist match-up will be the Screaming Eagles final game before the Thanksgiving break. Following Thanksgiving, USI will play a neutral site game versus Lake Superior State University November 23 at the University Indianapolis before returning to the PAC for a three-game homestand beginning with Oakland City University November 27.
Game coverage for all of USI’s regular season games, including live stats, video stream, and audio broadcasts, is available at GoUSIEagles.com. The games also can be heard on ESPN97.7FM and 95.7FM The Spin.
USI Men’s Basketball Week 3 Quick Notes: USI looking to extend home-opening win streak. USI hopes to extend its 34-game home-opener winning-streak when it host Martin Methodist Saturday. The Eagles also have won 43 of 48 home openers since the creation of the NCAA varsity program in 1970-71.
USI splits opening weekend. USI split the opening weekend with heartbreaking overtime loss to Hillsdale College, 67-60, and thrilling win over Malone University, 74-71. Senior guard/forward Nate Hansen and senior guard Alex Stein led USI scorers with 15.5 and 14.5 points per game, respectively, while junior guard/forward Kobe Caldwell rounded out the double-digit scorers with 12.0 points per contest. Sophomore forward Emmanuel Little topped out the Eagles on the glass with 8.5 rebounds per game.
Stein in the top five. Senior guard Alex Stein is in the Eagles' top-five all-time for scoring with 1,516 points. Stein is 60 points behind fourth-place Cris Brunson (1,562 points, 2001-05).
Hansen lights up Malone from downtown. Senior guard/forward Nate Hansen was red hot from downtown in the win versus Malone. Hansen was six-of-eight from beyond the arc and seven-of-11 overall from the field.
Eagles dominated the glass. USI dominated the glass as a team during the opening weekend, outrebounding Malone and Hillsdale, a combined 89-63 in the two games.
USI vs. Martin Methodist. USI leads the all-time series with Martin Methodist College, 2-0, in a series dating back to the 2016-17 campaign. The Eagles defeated the Red Hawks at the Physical Activities Center last year, 84-56, and were led by the 19-point performance of Marcellous Washington. Julius Rajala also posted a double-double in the victory with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Martin Methodist in 2018-19. The Red Hawks are 2-2 to start the season and are playing at Oakwood University Tuesday night before traveling to visit the Eagles.
USI vs. Lake Superior State. USI will play a neutral site game versus Lake Superior State University November 23 (the day after Thanksgiving) at the University of Indianapolis. The Eagles are 1-1 against the Lakers after winning last year’s match-up, 94-77. Senior guard Alex Stein led the Eagles' offensive attack with 31 points on seven-of-12 from the field, three-of-five from beyond the arc, and a record setting 14-of-14 from the stripe.
Lake Superior State in 2018-19. The Lakers open the 2018-19 slate in Alaska November 16 and 17 when they visit the University of Alaska-Anchorage Friday and the University of Alaska-Fairbanks Saturday.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.