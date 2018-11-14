USI MBB opens 2018-19 home schedule Saturday

USI vs. Lake Superior State. USI will play a neutral site game versus Lake Superior State University November 23 (the day after Thanksgiving) at the University of Indianapolis. The Eagles are 1-1 against the Lakers after winning last year’s match-up, 94-77. Senior guard Alex Stein led the Eagles' offensive attack with 31 points on seven-of-12 from the field, three-of-five from beyond the arc, and a record setting 14-of-14 from the stripe.