UE set for home opener Thursday against KWC

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - This week is your first chance to see the new era of UE Basketball in person at the Ford Center.
The Purple Aces home opener is Thursday against KWC. The Walter McCarty era for the Purple Aces has officially begun, and every fan whose excitement has been off the charts since March, will finally get to catch the action live at the Ford Center.
The Aces are returning home from a season opening road trip that saw a 99-60 loss at Illinois last Thursday and a incredible back-and-forth contest against Xavier that saw UE lose by just 6 points.
Evansville’s record may say 0-2, but there’s a lot of momentum riding off Saturday’s game against the Musketeers, that saw the Aces hit 17 3-pointers.
Now the team turns its sights on the Panthers and they’re ready to play in-front of the home crowd.
“I think our guys feel good about what they were able to do, feel good about themselves," explained Coach McCarty. “Thursday night I think we’ll come in and try to hit first.”
Tip-off from the Ford Center is set for 6 p.m.
