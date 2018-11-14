Trump picks retired general for ambassador to Saudi Arabia

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2007 file photo, retired Army Gen. John Abizaid, speaks in San Francisco. Abizaid is President Donald Trump’s pick to be U.S. ambassador to Saudi Arabia. If confirmed by the Senate, Abizaid would fill a key diplomatic vacancy at a time when U.S.-Saudi relations are being tested by the death of a journalist critical of the royal family in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. Abizaid, who retired in 2007, is the longest serving commander of the U.S. Central Command. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File) (Ben Margot)