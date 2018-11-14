Southridge win away from return trip to Lucas Oil Stadium

HUNTINGBURG, IN (WFIE) - Three area teams are gearing up for the Indiana Semi-State round this weekend, and up in Huntingburg, the Raiders have traveled on this path before.
The 2-A defending state champs had a bit of a rocky regular season after losing several key players to injuries. But now Southridge is seemingly unstoppable this post-season, returning the majority of those injured players back to the lineup.
Scott Buening’s team defeated Paoli, 42-35 to earn back-to-back Regional Championships and are now just one game closer to stepping under the lights at Lucas Oil for the 2nd year in a row.
“I think our guys are confident, I think they feel like, I think they know that at our best we’re pretty tough to beat,” explained Coach Buening. “I think that’s our goal is to try and get to the point where we can play the best football game we can, try to be our best on Saturday and I think if we are, then we’ll give ourselves an opportunity to go to Lucas Oil again.”
The Raiders will travel to Thorntown, Indiana this Saturday to face off against the undefeated Stars. Kickoff is set for the 2-A Semi-State Championship game for 2 p.m..
