Season’s first snow on the way tonight

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Snow, freezing rain and sleet will begin to fall around 5pm and after on Wednesday. Accumulations of 1-3 inches likely over southern Indiana and Western Kentucky. Heavier snowfall of 4 or more inches possible over southern Illinois. Wintry precip will continue overnight and exit the area on Thursday morning, possibly changing to rain at that time. Temperatures will rise into the mid 40′s over the weekend and near 50 next week. Rain possible on Sunday and Monday.