Owensboro shelter on standby to open doors to anyone

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - Some Owensboro homeless shelters have put out the white flag because of the snow and cold temperatures.
St Benedict's is the designated white flag shelter in Daviess County.
Staff opened the doors Tuesday night when the wind chill reached 15-degrees.
St Benedicts typically houses only men and is almost always full, but when Daviess County Emergency Management announces a white flag event, they bring in anyone in need.
This year, GRITS can bring those in rural areas to the shelter on white flag nights for free.
The executive director of St Benedicts, Harry Pedigo, said they will never turn anyone away and even help find them more stable housing in the morning. Pedigo also said although Wednesday is not a white flag event, if the weather gets too bad, he may still accept people in need.
