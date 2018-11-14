Otters open registration for 2019 Education Day games

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Evansville Otters will host two Education Day games during the 2019 exhibition schedule on May 1 and May 8 at 10 a.m.
Schools wanting to attend must register ahead of game date. Registration is open for both games.
To register, schools can fill out the registration form and submit to the Evansville Otters front office by mailing to 23 Don Mattingly Way, Evansville, IN 47711 with attention to Elspeth Urbina, or email to eurbina@evansvilleotters.com. Forms can also be dropped off at the Bosse Field front office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Registration per person features a game day ticket, an Education Day workbook, access to giant inflatables, and for an additional fee, a meal that includes a hot dog, chips and water.
Last season, Bosse Field had over 5,500 students and teachers walk through its gates for the Otters’ Education Day games.
For more information or any questions, contact Elspeth Urbina by calling (812)-435-8686 or via email at eurbina@evansvilleotters.com.
Courtesy: Evansville Otters
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.