Otters open registration for 2019 Education Day games

To register, schools can fill out the registration form and submit to the Evansville Otters front office by mailing to 23 Don Mattingly Way, Evansville, IN 47711 with attention to Elspeth Urbina, or email to eurbina@evansvilleotters.com. Forms can also be dropped off at the Bosse Field front office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.