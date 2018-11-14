$2 million Signature School expansion approved

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Evansville and its downtown district continues to grow.
On Tuesday, a design review board approved Signature School’s $2 million expansion renderings, set to break ground near the Ford Center in 2019.
Officials tell us money from the Regional Cities initiative will fund the project.
“When this is completed, I’ll stand in the corner and look down (the street) and think, this is going to be pretty cool," Signature School Executive Director Jean Hitchcock said. “It’s all about attracting and retaining talent.”
Right now, Signature School students are learning in temporary classrooms in adjacent buildings, like Victory Theater and the Central Library a few blocks away.
Hitchcock says once the expansion’s finished in early 2020, the school will have room for about 60 more bright students who have been on a waiting list for years. It will bring the student body up to about 450, according to Hitchcock.
