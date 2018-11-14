The Latest: Macedonia ex-leader requests asylum in Hungary

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 19, 2018 file photo, Nikola Gruevski, former country's Prime Minister and now a lawmaker of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE, looks on in Macedonian Parliament in the capital Skopje. Macedonia says the country will seek the arrest with an international warrant of conservative former prime minister Nikola Gruevski after confirming he fled to Hungary to avoid serving a two-year prison sentence for corruption. The ministry responded nearly five hours after Gruevski announced he was in Budapest in a Facebook post on Tuesday, Nov. 13 as police continued searches in the capital Skopje to try and locate him. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski, file) (Boris Grdanoski)