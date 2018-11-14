INSIDE LOOK: Brownstones at Mayfair Square

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - A new project in is almost finished and it’s unlike anything in the area.
The Brownstones at Mayfair Square have been under construction for awhile now, but 14 News got a look inside on Tuesday. The large brownstones have several different layouts and the developer tells us a few units have already sold.
The prices range from $330,000 to $530,000.
Eventually there will be 21 units and the contractor says the entire project should be done in less than two years. He says he originally started this project to target older couples, but quickly realized there’s nothing in town quite like it.
“What I’ve found is that people my age, mid-30s, want really nice amenities with very little exterior upkeep,” Gary Cecil, Developer, explained. "So this gives you a way to have an attached garage and still have all the space you want on the main floor, have a little bit outdoor entertainment space and be right in the middle of town.”
The first of the brownstones should be open by the spring or summer for the first owners to move in.
