INDOT making changes to intersection near Marrs Elementary School

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - We have an update on safety changes to a deadly intersection in front of Marrs Elementary.
Crews started making those changes at the intersection on Highway 62 in Mt. Vernon. The plan includes larger neon signs, a reduced speed to 45-mph, and painted stop bars on the road.
A crash in September killed a mother just minutes after picking her daughter up from school.
The school took immediate action with the Indiana Department of Transportation to make the safety changes.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.