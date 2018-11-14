Funeral service for fallen Evansville soldier will be held Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The service for a soldier from Evansville who passed away earlier this month will be held Wednesday.
Sgt. Drew Watters was killed in a training accident on November 4 in Tacoma, Washington.
Sgt. Watters’ body returned to the Tri-State Saturday night from Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state. Indiana State Police escorted Sgt. Watters body back to Evansville that night.
Now, friends and family have a chance to say goodbye.
The funeral service for Sgt. Waters begins Wednesday at 2 o’clock at Christian Fellowship Church on Millersburg Road.
Friends, family, and community members also have a chance to pay their respects before the service. A visitation will be held from noon until the service begins at 2.
We plan to stream that service live for you on our 14 News app and have team coverage all day honoring Drew Watters.
Governor Eric Holcomb has ordered that all flags in Vanderburgh County to be flown at half-staff Wednesday to honor Watters and his service.
