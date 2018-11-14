Evansville deadly shooting update

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Two of the people accused of killing Odie Carrier Junior were in court Wednesday.
Odie Carrier Junior died from his injuries Monday night during a robbery.
A Vanderburgh county judge read the charges for 18-year-old Connor Johnson and 19-year-old Xzereus Dlamini Wednesday morning.
The judge said both men have enhancement charges for firearms on top of murder charges
Additional charges are pending for the 3rd suspect, 17-year-old Mackayla Scarbrough.
Police said text messages show Scarbrough went to Carrier’s apartment to have sex with him for money last week on November 8th.
According to authorities, Johnson and Dlamini went with her to the home with the intent to rob Carrier. Police say Johnson admitted to shooting Carrier during the robbery.
Both men are expected in court next month and are being held without bond.
Formal charges Scarbrough will not be filed until Friday of this week.
