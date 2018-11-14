EPD believes Tuesday shooting was retaliation for counterfeit cash used to buy pot

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The suspects in a shots fired incident on Evansville’s east side have been identified.
Police say the two people are 24-year-old Life Dismuke and 23-year-old Adarius Armand, both from Evansville.
Authorities tell us they were called Tuesday afternoon to reports of shots fired at a car on Evansville’s east side. They say the driver pulled into the Chick-fil-A parking lot and called police.
We are told Dismuke and Armand were taken into custody on Lincoln Ave, near New York Ave, in connection with the case.
Police say a car was spotted speeding in the area of Lincoln and 41, and would not pull over for officers. They say once they reached Wedgewood, Dismuke and Armand jumped out an ran different ways. They were then caught.
Police say a weapon was also thrown into a garage during the chase.
Police say they believe the shooting was in retaliation for a drug deal where counterfeit money was used to buy $100 worth of marijuana.
Dismuke and Armand are currently being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bound.
