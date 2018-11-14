The Children’s Museum of Evansville plans to make outdoor additions

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Children’s Museum of Evansville is working to liven downtown streets.
Museum officials told us they’re starting on a project to bring the C-MOE experience outside the building. They plan on putting some instruments and other new features leading into museum.
Clay Prindle of the Children’s museum said: “it would be a great opportunity to get excited about the museum or if they’re just passing by and don’t know about the museum is there you’re going to draw their attention to us.”
New signage is also a part of the plan. They hope it will catch visitors' eyes now that Millie the Dino is gone.
