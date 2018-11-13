WB lanes shutdown after deadly 3 car wreck on I-64

WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) - A section of I-64 is being blocked after a deadly wreck occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Indiana State Police Srgt. Todd Ringle confirms the deadly wreck involves three vehicles.
Srgt. Ringle tells 14 News the accident occurred on I-64 near the Lynnville exit.
At this time, all westbound lanes of I-64 near the exit are shutdown.
A 14 News team is on its way to the scene and we will update this story when more information becomes available.
