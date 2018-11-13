Tri-State sheriff’s honored with special goodbye lunch

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff, Dave Wedding, held a special goodbye lunch Tuesday to pay tribute to Tri-State sheriff’s who are ending their time in office.
In Indiana, sheriff’s can only serve two consecutive four year terms.
Sheriff’s in Posey, Warrick, Pike, Daviess and Knox counties where among the sheriff’s at the lunch.
Dave Wedding made a special thank you for helping him during his first few years in office.
“We all share the same problems. We have problems with inmates in our jails, we have problems with staffing, we have financial problems working with councils and budgets and community issues. So, you’ve made a lot of phone calls along the way to discuss, ‘Hey I’ve got this problem, how’d you handle this?’" said Dave Wedding.
There were also several sheriff-elects at the lunch who’ll be stepping into their new roles on January first.
