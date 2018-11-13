St. Vincent Early Learning Center celebrates 100 years

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The St. Vincent Early Learning Center celebrated 100 years Tuesday morning.
The learning center serves over 150 young children. Their mission is to serve kids and families, and to provide early education for all.
The organization said they see a demand for child care more now than ever before, and they are there to help with that need, but they couldn’t do it without the support of the community.
Kim Mulfinger, the director of St. Vincent Early learning Center said: “We’ve had long time support, again the ladies of charity, laywomen within the catholic church that saw a need for care and our services continued for 100 years and it couldn’t continue without the tremendous support of so many community members and organizations and companies in our community.”
The next development for the learning center will be to add natural outdoor classrooms for their kids.
