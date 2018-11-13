Snow Mixed With Rain Early

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The burst of snow will end early. Little to no additional snow accumulation. Despite clearing skies, it will be unseasonably cold today with high temperatures in the mid to upper 30’s.
Mostly sunny on Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 30′s…but snow arriving Thursday morning. Minor snow accumulations possible early Thursday but rain will change to snow during the afternoon as temps climb into the upper 30’s. We have an alert day in place for the morning commute with temps below freezing.
Unseasonably cold temps…15-degrees below normal…will stay with us through the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday look dry under partly to mostly sunny skies as temps only reach the lower to mid-40’s.
