Shots fired at car in Evansville, two people in custody.

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Authorities tell us they were called to reports of shots fired at a car on Evansville’s east side.
They say the driver pulled in to the Chick-fil-A and called police.
We are told two people were taken into custody on Lincoln Ave. near New York in connection with the case.
Police say a car was spotted speeding in the area of Lincoln and 41, and would not pull over for officers. They say once they reached Wedgewood, the driver and passenger jumped out an ran different ways. They were then caught.
Police say a weapon was thrown from the car.
