Raising Canes opens in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - The wait is finally over for the opening of Raising Canes in Owensboro. There has been a line all day long and customers say they’ve been waiting for the opening since the announcement was made back in May.
“We had to ask off work and get ready," Mason Stephen a customer said. "He actually drug me here from Evansville.”
People showed up to wait for their Canes chicken fingers early this morning.
“It’s good for anytime for the day, really, honestly," Ashlyn Bessels another customer said.
“Breakfast, lunch and dinner!” Braydon Turner an excited customer exclaimed while waiting in line this morning.
Managing partners of the restaurant say they are happy to bring the chicken finger chain to Owensboro, but also looking forward to getting involved in the community.
“All of our crew members live in this community and so we want to play an active role in that and our customers live and work here, so it’s a way for us to have a partnership," Garyn Denning the managing partner of the restaurant said.
The restaurant is known for it’s simple menu of chicken fingers, fries, Texas toast, coleslaw and its famous Canes Sauce.
“I can’t wait for everybody in Owensboro to become Caniacs!” Denning said.
The owners of the restaurant say they are actively seeking property to open a Raising Canes in Evansville.
