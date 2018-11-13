Owensboro Municipal Utilities to expand Cavin Water Treatment Plant

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Owensboro Municipal Utilities has approved bids of more than $46 million to expand the Cavin Water Treatment Plant.
The project will replace Plant A, which has had major problems with water main breaks.
OMU’s Sonya Dixon told us Bowen Engineering and Construction won the construction side of the project with a bid of nearly $40 million. Garney Companies will handle the water and sludge line installation at almost $7 million.
The project will be funded by the water rate increase in Owensboro. There’s no start date for the project, but it will take two years to complete.
