Ohio Co. man arrested after woman escapes to safety

OHIO CO., KY (WFIE) - An Ohio County man is in jail after a 911 received a call reporting a domestic disturbance.
Timothy Willoughby, of Beaver Dam, Kentucky, is in jail on several charges, including rape and kidnapping after being taken into custody.
On Monday, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office say the received a 911 call about a domestic disturbance. According to the sheriff’s office, the call was about a male suspect who had held his girlfriend against her will and assaulted her.
They say the victim was able to escape and was picked up by a motorist driving down the road.
Through further investigation, detectives say they were able to get a search warrant and an arrest warrant for Willoughby.
Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police were able to find Willoughby inside his home, and was then taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Ohio Co. Detention Center.
Wiloughby was arrested and charged with rape of the first degree, kidnapping, wanton endangerment, first degree sodomy, second degree assault and third degree terroristic threatening.
